Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,570 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $39.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

