Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

