SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

SSSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

