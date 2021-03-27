Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,365 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.