LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,967 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

