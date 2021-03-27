Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

