Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

