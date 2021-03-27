Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.