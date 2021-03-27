Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

