Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 774 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ShotSpotter worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.88 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.
In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
