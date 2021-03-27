Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 774 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ShotSpotter worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.88 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

