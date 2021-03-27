Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.13% of Quidel worth $765,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quidel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $126.30 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

