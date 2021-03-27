Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 599,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.04 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $159,476.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

