CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

