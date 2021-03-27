Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $207.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $207,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,023.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,722.74 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,294.72 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,612.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,264.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

