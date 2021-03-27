Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,673 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $57,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sun Communities by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,669 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

NYSE SUI opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

