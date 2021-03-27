Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

