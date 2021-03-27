Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 9,962 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

