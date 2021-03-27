Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $232.58 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

