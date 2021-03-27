Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

