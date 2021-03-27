Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of InterDigital worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

