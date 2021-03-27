Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 369.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of CMC Materials worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 71,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 164,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $177.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

