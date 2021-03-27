Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.16 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.03. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

