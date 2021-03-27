Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

