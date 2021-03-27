Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VV opened at $185.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

