Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

