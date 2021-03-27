Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

PRFX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. PainReform Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

