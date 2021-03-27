Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.22 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

