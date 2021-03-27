NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $131,171.04 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $610.91 million, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

