Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

BCLI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

