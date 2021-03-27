Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, an increase of 1,607.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of STAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
