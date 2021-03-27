Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, an increase of 1,607.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

