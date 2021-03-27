Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell Acquires 140,500 Shares of Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Roderick Donald Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 29,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$7,670.00.

Shares of CET opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

