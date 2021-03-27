Insider Buying: Reward Minerals Limited (ASX:RWD) Insider Purchases 490,000 Shares of Stock

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$69,090.00 ($49,350.00).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Ruane purchased 50,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$7,150.00 ($5,107.14).

On Monday, January 18th, Michael Ruane bought 130,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$17,680.00 ($12,628.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements, as well as a granted mining lease and miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

