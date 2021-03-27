Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

