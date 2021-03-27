Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.97 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.