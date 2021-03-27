Short Interest in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Decreases By 91.8%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

