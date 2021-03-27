Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of QQC opened at $26.24 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

