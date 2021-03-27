Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 91,261 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBSB. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBSB opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

