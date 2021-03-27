Homeco Daily Needs REIT (HDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Homeco Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Homeco Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

