Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.89. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $671.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $784.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.46.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.