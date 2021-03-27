Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 90,083 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $237,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $280.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.