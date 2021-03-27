Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

