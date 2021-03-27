Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $295,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.79.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

