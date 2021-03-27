Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

RY stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

