Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 766.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $233.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.54. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.