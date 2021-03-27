Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

