Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.99 and a 200 day moving average of $572.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.98 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

