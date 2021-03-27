Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

