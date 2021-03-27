Colony Group LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

