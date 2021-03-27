Colony Group LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 287,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.48 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

