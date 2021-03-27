Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 338,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $77,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

